Amazins Rally To Win On Han Solo Night • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On misty and chilly May evening at Citi Field, the New York Mets rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks by a final score of 5-4. In addition to their win, the Amazins earned their first back-to-back wins since winning nine in a row back in April. As a bonus, they’ve already won the three-game series.

For New York, tonight’s comeback win was their 13th of the season. Down 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Devin Mesoraco’s two-run homer leveled the game at 4-4 and positioned the Mets for the win in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Amazin who drove home the walk-off RBI was none other then Wilmer Flores. For him, this was his second walk-off RBI for the season. Overall, Flores has eight walk-off RBIs and is tied for second place in franchise history with Kevin McReynolds. He trails current franchise record holder of nine walk-off RBIs, David Wright.

While Flores and Mesoraco combined for three runs, it was the bullpen who held the Diamondbacks to 5.0 scoreless innings. In their performance, they surrendered two hits, struck out seven batters without giving up a walk. Mets closer Jeurys Familia picked up the win and clinched the three-game series when he sealed the rally. Both teams return on Sunday to play their final game of the series. Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-1) faces Diamondbacks RHP Clay Buchholz (0-0). Game time takes place at 1:10pm.

Game Summary: Saturday, May 19, 2018