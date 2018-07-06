 Amazins and Rays Tied in the Clair de Lune • Latino Sports

Baseball

Amazins and Rays Tied in the Clair de Lune

By

on

Flushing, NY – Two people getting to know each other is scary. Here I am at Citi Field thinking about her as I’m covering Friday night’s pitchers’ duel between New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (5-4, 1.84 ERA) and Tampa Bay Rays RHP Ryan Stanek (1-2, 1.98 ERA). After seven innings of baseball, both teams are tied at 1-1 and I’m conflicted.

Last night, as we hugged our goodbyes, we held each other tighter. For a moment, I felt her heartbeat. Within those 15 seconds, the chemistry we shared had been altered. Do I continue to see her? Or do I move on with my life? Truth is, I’m afraid. And yet, as she walked up the stairs to catch her train, she looked stunning. Now in the ninth, tied game.

Related Items

About CESAR

Editor-in-Chief | Contact: [email protected]

Recommended for you