Amazins and Rays Tied in the Clair de Lune • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Two people getting to know each other is scary. Here I am at Citi Field thinking about her as I’m covering Friday night’s pitchers’ duel between New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (5-4, 1.84 ERA) and Tampa Bay Rays RHP Ryan Stanek (1-2, 1.98 ERA). After seven innings of baseball, both teams are tied at 1-1 and I’m conflicted.

Last night, as we hugged our goodbyes, we held each other tighter. For a moment, I felt her heartbeat. Within those 15 seconds, the chemistry we shared had been altered. Do I continue to see her? Or do I move on with my life? Truth is, I’m afraid. And yet, as she walked up the stairs to catch her train, she looked stunning. Now in the ninth, tied game.