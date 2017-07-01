Amazins Return Home, Continues To Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Jacob deGrom had the fastball and the changeup working again at Citi Field Friday night. He has been the New York Mets reliable starter and healthy when it compares to the other starters in a rotation that has been decimated by injuries. The Mets are confident every time he takes the mound.

And once again deGrom gave the Mets what they wanted. The righthander tossed 7.0 innings and allowed one run as the Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. And the strikeouts that have made deGrom a power pitcher continued, 12, his sixth double-digit one of the season and 16th in his career.

Had the rest of this young core in the rotation remained injury free, and with deGrom more than outstanding, 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 31 strikeouts and eight walks over his last four starts, perhaps the Mets would be sitting better in the standings.

This win gave the Mets six wins in seven games. After a 0-4 start to a 5-5 road trip that saw the Mets get swept in four games by the Dodgers, deGrom got the job done in the first of three against the last place Phillies. These are the games the Mets need to win as they seek to have more consistency in order to get back in the race.

“I think going into L.A. and getting our teeth kicked in was kind of a wakeup call,” deGrom said. “Let’s go, if we’re gonna do it, we’re running out of time. I think everybody is on the same page. We know we are a good team. It’s just a matter of going out there and playing.”

Curtis Granderson misplayed a routine fly ball in fifth inning. That led to a triple as deGrom looked like he had no-hit stuff. A hit followed and the shutout was also gone as Granderson made no excuses about the twilight that may have caused him to lose track of the ball.

“I didn’t see it,” Granderson said. “I’ve got nothing else to say. You can’t catch what you can’t see.” Granderson is prone to making a mistake or two and he has been consistent at the plate, extended the hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the second inning.

That streak has led to a .378 average with three doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. After a slow start, Granderson in his walk-off year can only describe his better at bats to the same thing.

“The chase rate is still the same,” he said. “If I get something good to hit I am going to try and drive it. Nothing is different, just trying to be successful.”

Said Collins about Granderson, “If he’s not hitting a homer he’s getting on base.” With Michael Conforto still battling an injury to his wrist, Collins said that Granderson has become an asset.

And nothing seems to be different with deGrom, with exception of a slight change with his movement off the mound. It is difficult to comprehend the approach, though deGrom says it has to do with the motion coming off the side when he releases the ball.

That trip to Los Angeles was a wake up call because the Mets have seemed to be a better team even as they continue to confront adversity with several position players and three starters from that rotation on the disabled list.

Collins said that deGrom, “Is in a groom for sure. I didn’t think tonight was his best command , but yet he’s such a competitor.”

And if the Mets had everyone healthy, they would be contending. But in their mindset there is still plenty of season remaining to try and make a run for one or two NL wild card spots. Jacob deGrom on Friday night gave them a little more optimism to believe they can still make this a race to October.