Amazins Return Home Needing A Win • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s been the best of streaks, it’s been the worst of steaks. For the New York Mets, after winning five games in a row, they’ve lost three in a row. Returning back to Citi Field, the Amazins face their National Leauge East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. Since July 30, 2014, New York holds a 17-6 advantage over them.

After two innings of the first game of their three-game series, the Mets lead the Phillies by a score of 2-1. Starting for New York is RHP Zack Wheeler who in three innings has already thrown 65 pitches. With a 1-1 record, will Wheeler be able to pitch six innings tonight. If so, will his 7.45 ERA drop? More importantly, will the Mets win tonight?

Before the game is over, here’s a couple of pictures I took of Citi Field’s aura.