Amazins Rock Colorado In Convincing Fashion • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After 45 home games, it’s safe to believe that everyone in the press box is familiar with each other. Whether s/he writes for the New York Mets, a Media Goliath, Local Newspaper, Online Publication, etc… we are familiar with each other.

Regardless of our diversity and where we’re positioned in the media totem pole, everyone is working hard. Majority of the media members arrive 3-4 hours before a game and leave 2-3 hours following a game. Their dedication to their profession needs to be commended because covering baseball is physically and mentally grueling.

Much like the grounds crew and cleaning staff who stay behind after the fans leave Citi Field, one can listen to the journalists work as they’re typing away on their laptops while make grunting and slurping sounds. With their headphones on, they’re in a zone where they’re trying to reach the deadline they have to file.

Throughout this time, you will hear journalists from the same publication or a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association Of America (BBWAA) discuss the angle they’re working their article on or if there’s a specific quote that would complement their piece.

And yet, game after game, majority of the media members return to following day to repeat the cycle again. The only thing different with the routine is the result and quotes.

On a beautiful, warm, and Déjà vu Saturday, the New York Mets routed the visiting Colorado Rockies for the second straight game in a roll. Following Friday’s 14-2 Mets win, the outcome favored the Amazins as they went on to win by a final score of 9-3.

Leading the way for New York was their starting pitcher Seth Lugo. In addition to pitching 6.2 innings, Lugo hit his first career home run to in the bottom of the third to extend the Mets lead to an 8-0 advantage. In earning his fourth win of the season, Lugo struck out 5 batters, surrendered three runs and seven hits. When he was asked to hand over the ball to manager Terry Collins, Lugo left to the roaring sound of approval.

Joining Lugo’s solid outing were his teammates, Jay Bruce, T.J. Rivera and Jose Reyes. Bruce who hit his 24th home run of the season in the first inning has been the Amazins solid and quiet player. Complimenting Bruce’s introverted style of play is T.J. Rivera’s calmness as he extended his hitting streak to ten games. During this streak, Rivera is batting .444 (16-for-36) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

On Saturday night, veteran player Jose Reyes batted 2-for-4. One of those hits was his 9th home run of the season. Over a 13 game span, Reyes is batting .404 (19-for-47). With plenty of baseball to left to be played, will Reyes be able to continue his momentum?

For Colorado, losers of two straight games to the Mets, how will the Rockies rebound and try to escape New York with a win… Tune In, Good Night, Good Morning, Always Believe.

Game Summary: Saturday, July 15, 2017