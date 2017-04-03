Amazins Win Home Opener Over Braves • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – As I’m watching the grounds crew work their magic on Citi Field’s sacred diamond, I’m convninced the New York Mets needed to win today’s home opener over their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

First game of the season or not, they needed to give the crowd of 44,384 in attendance a huge reason to believe. For two-thirds of the game, it was a pitchers duel between Braves RHP Julio Teheran and Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard. Despite their strong pitching efforts, their offesence started to produce a run.

In a valiant effort, Opening Day starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched six strong innings. Despite not picking the up the decision, Syndergaard struck out seven batters and with the help of his team’s defense, the Braves were scoreless. For Syndergaard, he has now thrown for 18 straight scoreless innings. The last time he allowed a run was on September 27, 2016 againt the Marlins when a run was scored in the first inning.

After six innings of scoreless baseball and in need to make a statement, the New York erupted for a six-run bottom-of-the-seventh performance. It was more than enough as they held on to shutout the Braves in their 6-0 much-needed victory. Today’s game MVP has to go to Mets shortstop Asdrúbal Cabrera. Against Atlanta, Cabrera went 3-for-5. One of those hits produced the first score of the Mets 2017 season.

With the win, the Amazins are now 36-20 on Opening Day with an astonishing 21-8 home opener record. One game down and 161 to go. Not every game is going to be pretty. Some will result in horricfic and tragic losses. What matters down the season is how healthy the players remain and who they trade down the road.

For now, the Mets are on 1-0 and hold one of the best records in all of Major League Baseball. With that said, enjoy the rest of the day and may this season be one to believe in. For you Mets fans, I’m signing off. For game stats, click here.