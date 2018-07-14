Amazins' Win, Nationals Fall Under .500 • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

“Man looks in the abyss, there’s nothing staring back at him. At that moment, man finds his character. And that is what keeps him out of the abyss.” – Lou Mannheim, Wall Street

Flushing, NY – Following the New York Mets 7-4 convincing win over their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals, the Amazins’ have won six out of their last 11 games. Leading New York on Saturday afternoon was RHP Zack Wheeler who pitched a season-high 7.2 innings. In addition, Mets outslugged Nats 10-8 and Conforto homered.

For Washington, a team who should be a contender, fell under .500 for the sixth time this season. After 95 games, the Nats are in position to either finish the season strong or clearly implode. On Sunday at 1:10pm, both teams will play their final game of the series.

Game Two Summary: Saturday, July 14, 2018