Amazins' Win One, Lose One Against Phillies • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – With 30 minutes left before the clock strikes midnight here at Citi Field, the Mets concluded Monday’s doubleheader against the Phillies with an even split. With the exception of Mets 2B Wilmer Flores walk-off home run in the first game, both games lacked intensity.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Amazins’ bat squad were held to a two-hit performance. For New York, this was their second time in two days and third overall for the season. With an 11-31 record in their last 42 contests, the Mets haven’t given their faithful fans reasons to believe they’ll turn their season around.

Toss in their 16-29 home record for the season and 4-18 record over their past 22 home games, this season is more about always believing. It’s more about accepting the reality that the Amazins’ are an offensive team that lacks punch. With a season more than likely lost, it’s best not to dwell on the outcomes. With that said, the clock will strike midnight and the Mets will have a 36-52 record. Good Night, Good Morning, Let’s Go Mets!

Game Two Summary: Monday, July 9, 2018

FINAL SCORE: Mets 1 (36-52) vs. Phillies 3 (50-39)

Mets 1 (36-52) vs. Phillies 3 (50-39) WINNING PITCHER: Aaron Nola (12-2; 7.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 10SO, 0HR)

Aaron Nola (12-2; 7.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 10SO, 0HR) LOSING PITCHER: Corey Oswalt (0-2; 6.0IP, 1H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 7SO, 0HR)

Corey Oswalt (0-2; 6.0IP, 1H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 7SO, 0HR) SAVE: Victor Arano (3)

Victor Arano (3) HOME RUNS (Mets): None

None HOME RUNS (Phillies): None

None ATTENDANCE: 24,139

24,139 TIME: 2:41

