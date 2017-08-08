Amed Rosario: Amazin' Player Of Faith & Talent [Interview] • Latino Sports

FLUSHING – Last August, I traveled 193 miles on Interstate 81 towards Binghamton to see with my own eyes at NYSEG Stadium, the current home of the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, an international free agent the New York Mets signed in 2012.

This Dominican native, who scouts and talent evaluators were already making the comparisons as the “next José Reyes” was quite impressive on that level.

Frankly I wondered if the Mets’ brass would move expeditiously on their prized prospect or would Rosario eventually be making his debut in 2019.

The answer is pretty simple – The Mets are 49-60 and for all intents and purpose are no longer in contention for the second wildcard.

For Mets’ GM Sandy Alderson and Mets’ manager Terry Collins, this wasn’t in their plans for the 2017 season.

Regrettably, both know it’s been difficult and once the season is officially over decisions will be made during the offseason on who will be a part of the 2018 Mets.

Along with the eventual call up of their future first baseman Dominic Smith, their eleventh pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, Met fans, for the remaining “Dog Days of Summer”, will catch what the immediate future holds for this Flushing team that haven’t been so Amazin’ to watch.

From Brooklyn, Binghamton, Las Vegas and now Flushing, Rosario shared his personal thoughts on being a part of the Mets, his abiding faith and most importantly having his boyhood idol José Reyes by his side during his first extraordinary week in the Majors.