American Flat Track: Meadowlands Mile [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Over the weekend, professional photographer William Hauser covered American Flat Track’s first-ever Meadowlands Mile presented by Ducati. In other news, the Boston Red Sox crushed the New York Yankees by a convincing 16-1 score in Game 3 of the ALDS. With that said, enjoy William’s photos and the rest of your week!

About American Flat Track: American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe. For more information on American Flat Track, please visit AmericanFlatTrack.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, check us out on Instagram, live stream the events at FansChoice.tv and catch all the American Flat Track racing action on NBCSN.