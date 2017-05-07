Marcus Powell Pabón: An Athlete In The Making • Latino Sports

I drove up from New York to Providence, Rhode Island to see an up in coming athlete in the making. This seven-year-old ball of energy, Marcus Powell Pabón of Worcester, MA was competing in his first statewide Brazilian Jujitsu Grappling tournament being held at the Providence Career and Technical School.

Marcus was very excited and looking forward to being in this tournament because his eyes were fixed on the first place prize: A Samurai Sword. Marcus has been telling his parents, Taína & Julius that he was going to win that sword for weeks prior to the tournament.

Marcus’ tenacity proved his vision and that is a testament of what future champions are made of. His coach, Dan Simmler who runs the Team Abusado Worcester MMA stated: “this kids a beast he takes the back like a black belt.”

Marcus is a white belt who has been studying this Brazilian lineage, a new form of Jujitsu called Grappling, a cross between, Jujitsu, Judo and Wrestling which is an excellent Martial Arts for just over one year.

Watching Marcus compete is like watching a set of firecrackers exploding. He is fast and does not stay still for a millisecond jumping, weaving, grabbing, chocking an opponent. Marcus won his two matches. His first was a no gi and he won his much desired samurai sword. The second with his gi, he won the Gold medal.

It’s obvious that he is good in this sport, but Marcus’ other love is basketball where he also excels and that is for perhaps another story.