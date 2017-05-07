 Marcus Powell Pabón: An Athlete In The Making • Latino Sports

Community

Marcus Powell Pabón: An Athlete In The Making

By

on

I drove up from New York to Providence, Rhode Island to see an up in coming athlete in the making. This seven-year-old ball of energy, Marcus Powell Pabón of Worcester, MA was competing in his first statewide Brazilian Jujitsu Grappling tournament being held at the Providence Career and Technical School.

Marcus was very excited and looking forward to being in this tournament because his eyes were fixed on the first place prize: A Samurai Sword. Marcus has been telling his parents, Taína & Julius that he was going to win that sword for weeks prior to the tournament.

Marcus’ tenacity proved his vision and that is a testament of what future champions are made of. His coach, Dan Simmler who runs the Team Abusado Worcester MMA stated: “this kids a beast he takes the back like a black belt.”

Marcus in one of his winning moves. )Foto: Latinosports.com)

Marcus in one of his winning moves. (Photo: Latinosports.com)

Marcus is a white belt who has been studying this Brazilian lineage, a new form of Jujitsu called Grappling, a cross between, Jujitsu, Judo and Wrestling which is an excellent Martial Arts for just over one year.

Watching Marcus compete is like watching a set of firecrackers exploding. He is fast and does not stay still for a millisecond jumping, weaving, grabbing, chocking an opponent. Marcus won his two matches. His first was a no gi and he won his much desired samurai sword. The second with his gi, he won the Gold medal.

It’s obvious that he is good in this sport, but Marcus’ other love is basketball where he also excels and that is for perhaps another story.

Winning his second match. (Photo Latinosports.com)

Winning his second match. (Photo Latinosports.com)

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.