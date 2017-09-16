Another Day, Another Win For The Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees humiliated the Baltimore Orioles for the third consecutive game. On Thursday, Yanks won 13-5. On Friday, Baltimore lost 8-2. Today, the Bombers knocked out the Orioles by a final score of 9-3. For the series, the Yanks have outscored Baltimore 30-10.

Another day, another win for the Bronx Bombers. With the win, New York have earned their 25th straight winning season. Their streak dates back to 1993.

Leading the way for the Pinstripes was their SS Didi Gregorious. Homering for the second time within 24 hours, Didi blasted his 23rd homer for the season. His three-run homer in the third inning gave his teammates a 3-0 lead.

One inning later, Greg Bird matched Didi’s three-run homer with one of his own. As a result, Bird’s fifth homer of the season provided the Yanks a comfortable 6-0 lead. For the rest of the game, the Yankees were too much for the Orioles.

The Bronx Bombers had a 9-0 advantage before Baltimore scored their runs. To be honest, having to sit through the 5-9 innings of the game was excruciating. For New York, winners of four straight games, Saturday’s win was important for them. For Baltimore, they’re in danger of finishing the season with a sub-.500 record. Sunday at 1:10pm marks the final game of their four-game series. Tune In, All Rise, Start Spreading the News…

Game Summary: Saturday, September 16, 2017