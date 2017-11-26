Another Fourth Quarter Collaspe For The J-E-T-S • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – With a 4-7 record, the New York Jets have exceeded the expectations of many who believed that they’ll win three games or less this season. On the flipside of matters, the New York Jets had the potential to be 7-4 after 11 games.

Unfortunately for the 2017 New York Jets, they will be remembered as a team who played three solid quarters of football. On Sunday, that routine continued as the Jets lost 35-27 to the Carolina Panthers (8-3). In the fourth quarter, Carolina outscored New York 17-10.

As competitive as New York has played all season, they’ve consistently created ways to sqaunder any chances of winning their games. Poor tackling, fumbles, giving up late points, the J-E-T-S have done it all. Some teams are blessed to win, others are cursed to lose. In the case of the Jets, they’re meant to remind us how sometimes our best efforts isn’t enough. As frustrating as the losses may feel, by Tuesday, they need to regroup and focus on their next opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs. Win or lose, this has been an interesting season. Not one of expectations but one of surprises.

Tune in, Find out, J-E-T-S… JETS! JETS! JETS!

Game Summary: Sunday, November 26, 2017