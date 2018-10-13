Another Question For Boricua Yankee Fans. Who Are You Rooting For Now? • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: My last article I asked Boricua Yankee fans who were they rooting for between their loyalties of a Yankee fan, or their love for their Puerto Rican flag represented by the Red Sox because they had two Boricuas, the rookie manager, Alex Cora and their catcher, Christian Rafael Vázquez.

I focused the issue on Puerto Ricans because unbeknown to many outside of the Puerto Rican Diaspora and those outside of Puerto Rico there is a major political and economic crisis-taking place in the island nation that continues after the devastation of hurricane Maria.

Thus everything, or anything that can bring some smiles and a brief relief from the stressful situations unfolding everyday in an island fighting for its future is something that concerns many of us. So as I explained, a win by the Red Sox would probably bring a smile to many on the island as many were watching the series between the Red Sox and Yankees.

I have to admit the article created a bit of stir with avid Yankee fans being questioned about their Puerto Ricaness. This included many in my family who were both, Yankee and Red Sox fans. I loved it.

So now here is my second question. Now that the Yankees are out of contention, who are you rooting for now?

Yes, the Red Sox have two Puerto Ricans on the field, but they also have two Boricuas in front office positions. Ramón Vázquez, the link between the analytics and the trainers and Eddie Romero, assistant to the general manager.

The Houston Astros, unlike the Yankees also have Puerto Rican players. One is a star player (first ever 1st round overall 2012 pick), Carlos Correa, a very popular and well liked young role model to many young Puerto Ricans and followed by many in the Diaspora and a favorite pick for Fantasy baseball team. The other is catcher, Martin Maldonado. They also have bench coach, Josué Espada and first base coach, Alex Cintrón

So there you have it. Two championship teams that have won over 100 games each with Boricuas on both teams. Puerto Ricans on the island and many in the Diaspora will be watching this particular championship series. The question is: whom are you rooting for?