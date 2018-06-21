Another Yankees Walk-Off Home Run Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Last season the Yankees had five walk-off wins. Wednesday evening in the Bronx it was their sixth walk-off win and third with the home run. And dramatic it was to deep left-center off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton as the Yankees got another come from behind win, 7-5 over the Seattle Mariners.

And their home run record paced season got them closer. The struggling Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer of Alex Colome in the eighth inning to climb the Yankees back to a 5-5 tie, this after the Mariners and starter Felix Hernandez shutout the Yankees for five innings.

In the end it was Stanton and off a 0-2 pitch that sent another sellout crowd home happy.as the Yankees won their 16th game in their last 20.

“Excited for Carlo how hard he works what he means to all the guys in that room,” manager Aaron Boone said. We always feel like we have a chance. I was feeling like couple of big hits from having a chance.”

But when the opposing pitchers are on the mound, and whether in the Bronx or on the road, the Yankees seem to always have a chance. This was one of those games again when it appeared good pitching would stop the Yankees however make the wrong pitch and the consequence is what Stanton did.

The home run ball is the major threat of this Yankees team that leads the major leagues by a wide margin in hitting the ball out of the park. The Yankees are the lone team in the big leagues that have five players with 14 or more home runs.

“That’s what you want when you can help a team,” Stanton said about the walk-off home run. It was his sixth career walk-off hit and fourth career walk-off home run.

And after a 2-for-4 night. Including two more strikeouts, Stanton helped this Yankees team. A walk-off win and another home run from a team that does not know how to quit in the late innings.

Felix Hernandez who has dominated the Yankees in the Bronx, 7-2 with a 2.00 ERA in 11 career starts, did not get the decision. The Yankees got 3.2 innings from rookie Jonathan Loaisiga, but fell behind Mariners hitters early and often. The Yankees bullpen took over and Aroldis Chapman, 3-0 got the win with a perfect ninth inning.

But the story again, the Yankees comeback ability and the home run ball. Sanchez and Stanton Wednesday night and who will it be as the series concludes with a matinee Thursday afternoon?

