April Was Sweet As Yanks Fail To Sweep O's • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – No matter what the calendar says the Yankees are content how their month of April and first 23 games have transpired. They failed to sweep a three-game series from the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, losing 7-4 in 11-innings, but they move on and await the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East standings with Baltimore.

“I think you would sign up for that,” manager Joe Girardi said about his team and the first month that saw the Yankees get good starts from their rotation, the home run ball from an explosive lineup, and solid depth out of the bullpen. They saw a four-game winning streak snapped also seeing eight straight wins against AL east opponents stopped.

And as Girardi said, “contributions of guys who stepped up.” That included the versatility of a bench that came up big, and the manager pointed out the play of Ronald Torreyes who stepped in while Didi Gregorius recovered from a strain to the right shoulder. Torreyes, the 24-year old Venezuelan produced a career high 13 RBI in 20 games.

“We had a darn good April,” said Brett Gardner.

He ended the month 1-for-5 at the plate on Sunday and struck out twice but some of the Yankees early success can be attributed to their outfielder who had his third multi career home run game Saturday. The Yankees’ longest tenured player is a catalyst to the lineup and there has been a vast difference from his slow start of last year.

Added Gardner about the April success, “Our pitchers have kept us in games and that makes it good for our offense. Hopefully we can keep our pitchers healthy. We have a great lineup at bat to at bat.”

And one thing is certain as Girardi said it again, there is no quit with this Yankees team. Friday night there was that epic comeback and win, this after the Yankees were down 12-4 and managed to hit five home runs. They failed to get the sweep Sunday but with two outs in ninth inning it was Gregorius and a two-run single that got the game to extra innings.

Gregorius has multiple hits in the three games since coming off the disabled list prior to Friday’s game. The new sensation, Aaron Judge who failed to hit one out Sunday,, in three games against Baltimore hit .556, with 3 home runs and drove in five runs. He is on pace to hit 40 or more home runs and finished the month with 10, tied for the most by a rookie in the month of April.

The Yankees went 10-2 in the Bronx, the best home winning percentage in baseball, and in 8 of their last 12 games at home have averaged a Major League best 7-runs per game at home.

“Start the series with Toronto and put some good weeks together,” said Girardi. The Yankees put a good month together and winning these games in April are just as important as the wins in September.