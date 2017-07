Flushing, NY – With a 37-42 record, anything is possible for the New York Mets.

Winners of six out of their last seven games, the New York Mets returned home on Friday night and won a close 2-1 game over their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. With two more games remaining in this homestand, the Mets are in position to sweep Philly this weekend. Can they do it? Tune in, Find Out, Always Believe…