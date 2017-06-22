Art At The Ballpark: Angels Win, Yanks Lose [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On any given baseball game at any ballpark, there’s art.

The next time you’re at a ballpark, listen to the wind, up look up in the sky, scan your surroundings, listen to the sounds, eavesdrop on a conversation for a few seconds (minutes if it’s good), notice the number of people who enter/leave your section, be friendly, hear yourself breathe, close your eyes, smile or frown, it’s all good.

What you feel, what you experience, what you observe, it’s art. Baseball is art. The life you live is art. Society is art. Change is art. The New York Yankees losing the Los Angeles Angeles by a final score of 10-5 was artistic as the LA overcame a four-run deficit to win by five runs. For the Angels, their come-from-behind win was brilliant.

Aaron Judge’s three-run 425 feet home run in the bottom of the second inning to give the Yankees a 5-1 lead was artistic as it gave Yankee fans reason to believe that they would win a must-win game to stay ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East standings. For the Yankees, their collasping loss was tragic. As a result, Luis Severino was the games losing pitcher and as a team, they only lead Boston on percentage points.

One team winning while the other loses is artistic because the emotions, the players, the wind, the atmosphere, the cheers and groans were movable and beautiful. For me, the beautiful part of a baseball game takes place before the game. No scores, no announcers, no official statistics. Only fans entering the ballpark, batting practice taking place while other ballplayers are stretching and chatting as security makes their rounds. Throw in the smell of hotdogs and you have baseball… the one art many of us love.

Game Summary