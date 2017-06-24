Art At The Ballpark: The Manager [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Joe Girardi, Manager of the New York Yankees.

Win or lose, his managerial skills are questioned daily. Game in, game out, Joe is always moving. He’s talking and taking pictures with fans. He’s engaged in conversation with several players and coaches during batting practice. What a minute… someone from the organization needs to chat with Joe. No problem expresses his body language.

As serious as his smile, Joe makes time for everyone. Even as he’s heading to clubhouse, he’ll take a moment to sign some autographs and pose with a family. If there was ever a question I would ask Joe, it would be, “When do you make time for yourself?”

With that said, the Yankees trail the Texas Rangers by a score of 3-0 in the fourth inning. Struggling for New York is their starting pitcher Luis Cessa and the bats that have failed to produce a run here at Yankee Stadium. In the early going, Rangers pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx has kept the Pinstripes in check. With five innings to play, will New York rally to win?

Game Summary: Saturday, June 24, 2017