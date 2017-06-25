Art At The Ballpark: Old-Timers' Day [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Life is full of seasons.

One season, we’re young. The next, we’re old. As much as we want to believe there’s always tomorrow, the truth is that time is a commodity that’s irreplaceable. What we achieve, what we failed to achieve becomes clear over time.

If you have truly experienced life that way it’s meant to be, you will have at least that one moment where everything was truly perfect. One day you will stare deeply into your soul and wish you could have one moment to relive the feeling of your one moment.

For many of the former ballplayers who made their way to Yankee Stadium to participate in the New York Yankees annual Old-Timers’ Day festivities, this is their one moment to relive the experience of smelling the grass, walking onto the baseball field to be bombarded by reporters and fans alike. For all of them, this is the one game they’ll play at Yankee Stadium for the season.

Their presence combined with their smiles and love for the game, made today’s Old-Timers’ Day special. So many generations of ballplayers, MVPs, World Series Champions, heroes we rooted as children and still freeze when we see them as adults in one baseball field is what baseball is truly about.

For as long as theirs memories and smiles, there will always be an unconditional understanding and enthusiasm to relive a moment that played huge significant part of our lives. When it comes to baseball, the one moment I have in covering the Majors was watching an annual game or two with my friend, Howard Goldin.

Last July, he passed away. For many of us over at Latino Sports, it came as a painful surprise. Following his passing, I’ve been sitting in his chair here at Yankee Stadium. Which leads to having the opportunity to relive my moment…

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the New York Yankees for recognizing Howard as part of your Yankee Family. Howard always loved coming to the Stadium because you made him feel like he was part of the family.

When you took a moment to recognize those who passed away over the past twelve months, hearing and seeing his name on the billboard more than confirmed his place within the Yankees. Knowing how Howard felt about you, I’m confident that he’s smiling about it right. Even though, Howard isn’t physically here, I can’t help but feel his presence. I said this on Opening Day and I’ll say it again today at Old-Timers’ Day…

A gentleman to the end, I’m honored to be sitting in Howard’s chair this season.