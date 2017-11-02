Astros Defeat Dodgers, Win World Series! • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Houston, your team has won the World Series!

On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the Houston Astros jumped to a 5-0 lead within the first two innings of Game 7 of the World Series and held on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers by a final score of 5-1. For the Astros, this marks the first time in their franchise history as World Series Champions. While it wasn’t an easy run, their grittiness prevailed.

For the Dodgers, this was their first return to the World Series since 1988.

Even though the Dodgers were the team with the best record in the Majors, the Astros were in my opinion, the most consistent team. Both teams were deserving of winning the World Series. Reality being the heartless force that is, only one can be runner-up to the eventual Champions. Love them or hate them, the Houston Astros, a team who won back-to-back Game 7’s in the postseason, are your 2017 World Series Champions.

More than likely, Astros CF George Springer will win the World Series MVP Award. In addition to his five homers, Springer was clutch with his .379 batting average.

As for the Dodgers, they are now part of the 29 teams who failed to win the 2017 World Series. Regardless of what the Dodgers would’ve could’ve, and should’ve, the postseason is officially over. For Houston, they finish the year as World Series Champions.

Once the 2018 MLB season begins, defending champions or not, they will join the other 29 teams in their quest to become World Series winners. The only thing that will separate them from the rest is that they’ll be the defending champions. Until then, good night…

World Series Game 7 Summary: Wednesday, November 1, 2017