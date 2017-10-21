Yanks Have A Problem, Astros Force Game Seven • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York, NY – For anyone who believed that the New York Yankees would advance to the World Series following a Game 6 victory over the Houston Astros in the ALCS, I’m afraid I have some bad news. Instead of Yankees victory, it was the Houston Astros, who after a winless three-game disastrous road trip at Yankee Stadium, rallied to tie the ALCS at three wins apiece following their smashing 7-1 victory at Minute Maid Park.

As a result, both teams will meet on Saturday night for the Game 7 ALCS winner-take-all finale. After six hard fought games, it all comes down to one game. Winner advances to World Series while the loser will be forced to contemplate their inability to win the fourth and most important win of the ALCS. On Friday night, Astros RHP Justin Verlander and potential league MVP José Altuve lead the way.

Prior to the postseason, I made it clear that I considered that the Houston Astros, not the Los Angeles Dodgers, not the Cleveland Indians, were the best team in Major League Baseball. I pointed out to my fellow baseball reporters in the press box how the Astros have been the most consistent team in the Majors. With one game remaining in the ALCS, I’m hoping the Yankees will prove me wrong. Nothing against Houston, I want one more series at Yankee Stadium. A World Series in the South Bronx would be an epic feat.

In order for that to happen, the Yanks will have to earn their first road win of the ALCS on Saturday. With Pinstripe LHP CC Sabathia starting on the mound, he’ll need the rest of his teammates bats to come alive. Can the Yankees do it? Tune In, Find Out, All Rise…

Game Summary: Friday, October 20, 2017