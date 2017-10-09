Astros & Houston Needed This Victory • Latino Sports

The Houston Astros won their first postseason series since 2005 when they were then in the National League and won the Championship Series that year. Today they defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-4 and will now face the winner of the Yankees – Indians battle that could end tonight if the Yankees lose to the Indians, or be extended a bit longer if they win and force a game five in Cleveland.

The Red Sox looked like they would be forcing a game 5 back in Astros territory when they went ahead 3-2 on a Andrew Benintendi two run homer in the fifth inning off Astros ace, Justin Verlander.

Unfortunately for the Boston nation, Alex Bregman hit one over the fences to tie the game in the eighth that was followed by a two–out RBI single by Josh Reddick in the same inning to seal the victory for the Astros.

It’s somewhat deserved as the Astros and their fans could use some uplifting from the devastation of hurricane Harvey.