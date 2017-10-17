Astros' Jose Altuve: Best Player In The Game? • Latino Sports

Latiuno Sports

Bronx, NY: Now the question prior to Game 4 of the ALCS? Who is the better player, Aaron Judge of the Yankees or Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros? Hard to determine and these are two viable candidates to take home the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

And that was a prevailing topic with both managers prior to Game 4 in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

“I really like the year our kid Aaron Judge had,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi who was indirectly asked the question. “And you look at the two of them, they’re complete players, You look at Mike Trout, he’s a complete player; he’s a really good defender, really good base runner.”

And of course Astros’ manager A. J. Hinch will credit Judge about his rookie season as the AL home run leader. But to the Houston manager, Altuve was the catalyst and the on base percentage statistics in the end could get enough votes and get his second baseman another MVP honor.

Judge and Altuve could very well be determining factors as to who wins this ALCS and heads to the World Series. There is no denying the fact that both have that on base capability and Judge setting records for walks and home runs. Altuve, provides that contrast by getting a base and is a run producer, a reason why Houston led the league in runs scored.

“Altuve’s year was, again, incredible,” Girardi said. “It will be interesting how the voters look at that. He’s one of the top guys for sure.”

In the end, when the ALCS concludes, all stats from this series mean nothing when it comes to determining who takes home the Al MVP award. The postseason stats are not are part of the process, so Judge and Altuve will be evaluated on a 162-game schedule.

And when they are asked, Judge and Altuve have one concern, and right now that is winning this ALCS and advancing to the World Series. There are two bases of fans here, and the obvious hometown opinion as to who is the better player.

Judge has his Chambers in right field at Yankee Stadium. At Minute Maid Park in Houston, Altuve fans are always chanting, “MVP-MVP.”

But a former Yankee, Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson was asked who the better player was. Jackson vouched for Altuve and of course that led to more answers because Altuve is accomplishing things as the shortest player in the game.

“I don’t really care how tall he is,” Hinch said. “It’s his ability that speaks for itself. He’s the most consistent player in the league, in a league that has the most consistent performers anywhere. If you go to any team they’re going to have somebody that stands out, is exceptional.”

Hinch added, “But a compliment from Reggie goes a long way from Reggie. So that goes without saying.”

Comment: [email protected]