Astros Lead In Early Poll • Latino Sports

Boston, MA – Before I left my home in the Boogie Down Bronx this morning I put up a poll on my Facebook page that had my most recent article attached asking Yankee fans, particular Puerto Rican’s who were they rooting for now that the Yankees were out?

I explained how both teams have Puerto Rican players and also coaches and as with the Red Sox one Boricua in top executive position. So with both teams winning over 100 games and both advancing to the American League Division Series (ALDS) , who will advance to rep the American League in the World Series?

It took me six hours to get here to Fenway. I drove and then took Mass Bay Transit Authority train from one of my daughters home here in MA as my previous experiences with parking in Boston were a nightmare. It was a pleasant run and by the time I settled in and checked my poll, to my surprise quite a number of my readers had responded.

The early results show the following:

68% are for the Houston Astros

30% are for the Boston Red Sox

1% for the Jets? (I guess any win for the Jets in any sport is good)

1% did not vote (He said he was a Yankee all the way. That’s real old school)

So let’s see who leaves tonight’s game with a 1-0 lead?

In the meantime, I’m interested in hearing more of your opinions. Visit my Facebook page, or article on our website and vote. This is good practice for the next real important vote in November’s midterm elections. And we all know how to vote then, I hope?