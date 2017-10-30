Astros One Win Away, Carroll’s Hawaiian Cuisine • Latino Sports

New York, NY – While it’s not the final game of the World Series, Game 5 will be remembered for it’s topsy-turvy action. Rather than witness a rematch of pitcher’s duel between the Dodgers Clayton Kershaw and Houston’s Dallas Keuchel, both teams’ bats came alive to produce 25 runs. No lead was safe and neither was one’s sleep.

The fifth game of the 2017 Fall Classic will be remembered for a game where both teams refused to surrender quietly so that their opponent would be one win away from becoming World Series Champions. While the game resulted with one winner, one loser, both teams played like champions. With the World Series heading back to Dodger Stadium, how much grit and heart was left behind in Minute Maid Park?

The only thing that’s certain about Game 5 of the World Series is that the Houston Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the final game of the year at Minute Maid Park by a final score of 13-12. Leading the way for the Astros were the combined speed and power of José Altuve and Carlos Correa.

On Sunday night, the Astros’ Dynamic Duo combined to go 6-for-10, hit two home runs and drive in 7 out of the Houston’s 13 runs. As a result, they are one win aways from winning the World Series. If this postseason has taught us anything is that the team with the series advantage heading into the next game has struggled to win the fourth and final game. With the Fall Classic returning back to Los Angeles, two questions remain.

One, will the Astros win their fourth game of the World Series to become World Series Champions for the first time in their franchise history? Two, will the Dodgers rally to win the next two games in their home to win their first World Series championship since 1988? With Game Six taking place on Tuesday night, all we can do for now is wonder.

Until then, enjoy reading Carroll’s Hawaiian Cuisine edition…

World Series Game 5 Summary: Sunday, October 29, 2017