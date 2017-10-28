Astros Pace To Victory, Take World Series Lead • Latino Sports

Credit: Houston Astros

New York, NY – On Friday at Minute Field Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-1 World Series lead as they paced themselves to a convincing 5-3 Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers may have been the best team in the Majors but the Astros have been the most consistent. If Los Angeles want the Fall Classic to return to Cali, then they’re going to have to win one of the next two games this weekend.

While Friday’s game may have lacked the home run derby that was witnessed in Game 2, Houston’s small ball was successfully executed. In addition to the team’s solid pitching, the Astros offense had a 12-4 slugging advantage. Defensively, the Astros played a smarter a game as they went errorless for the game while the Dodgers produced two ill-advised errors. Should Houston continue to play smart baseball, they may well become the 2017 World Series Champions by Sunday Night.

For Los Angeles, after winning the Game 1 of the World Series, they’ve lost two in a row. Down to 2-1 in the World Series, the Dodgers are in danger of falling behind 3-1. For the first time this postseason, Los Angeles has their walls to their backs. Will they rebound? Or will Houston pace themselves once win closer to becoming World Series winners? Tune In, Find Out, Dodger Blue, Earn History… best of luck to both teams!

World Series Game 3 Summary: Friday, October 28, 2017