Bronx, NY – On Monday, the defending World Series Champions Houston Astros picked apart the New York Yankees in the first game of their three-game series in Yankee Stadium. Following their 5-1 win in the Bronx, the Astros have to feel confident about tonight’s game at 7:05pm. It should be fun. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way!

Until then, enjoy Bill Menzel’s photos from yesterday’s game…