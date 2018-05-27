The Away Game: The Epic Search for Soccer's Next Superstars [Interview with Sebastian Abbot] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – One the best things about a World Cup year are the books. The games are fantastic but it’s the books that best illuminate the both the social, political, economic, spiritual and military history and journey leading up to the the beautiful game’s most coveted tournament.

Whether you’re the player who’s representing your country or the fan who will witness the tournament live in person, at a pub or at home, you’ll be written about.

Whether you’re the hero or the goat for your national team, your actions will be immortalized via the eyes, words and technology who were present that day.

It’s during this period when we learn more about the fan and the player. But what about the untold stories that goes into searching for the beautiful game’s next set of superstars?

One author, I had the privilege of talking too was Sebastian Abbot. He is the author of, The Away Game: The Epic Search for Soccer’s Next Superstars.

With that said, here’s my interview with Sebastian…