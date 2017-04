Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium for the clash between American League East Rivals, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. Both have a 14-7 record and after their matinee, one will rule the American League East while the other will be forced to look. Nine innings, 27 outs before all is concluded, here’s a poem I wrote…

Walking on dirt, the smell of grass,

marveling the view from the field,

moments before the ballgame.