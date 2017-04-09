Bark At The Park At Citi Field Takes Place • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Hours prior to the New York Mets (2-3) final game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins (3-2), a special group of individuals made a special appearance at Citi Field. As members of the North Shore Animal League America, an adorable set of puppies and their enthusiasm brought smiles to players, coaches, front office staff, media members and spectators alike.

While tonight’s game features a pitchers showdown between Mets RHP Noah Sundergaard and Marlins RHP Edinson Vaolquez, tonight is already a special night because tonight is Bark At The Park at the ballpark. As stated on the Mets official website,

Bring your canine companion and support the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the world. Sit together with fellow dog lovers in designated Coca-Cola Corner seats. A portion of the dog ticket and of the human ticket will benefit North Shore Animal League America. Dogs will only be allowed in the Coca-Cola Corner at Citi Field.

As a bonus, you and your friend will have the opportunity to participate in the Dog Parade as the two of you will have the opporunity to walk around outside of the Mets baseball field. If you’re unable to make it tonight, there’s another one in September.

For more information, click here.

About North Shore Animal League America

Since 1944, North Shore Animal League America has been saving the lives of innocent dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens — over 1,000,000 to date. Our Port Washington, N.Y. headquarters provides a wide range of services for residents of the New York metropolitan/tri-state area, including our pet adoption center, a pet health center offering affordable veterinary care, dog training services, and so much more.

For more information, click here.