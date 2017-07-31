Baseball Hall Of Fame: The Beautiful Crowd • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With this past weekend’s Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony over, I’m glad that Latino Sports team who along with their family & friends traveled to Cooperstown to witness Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez become the fourth Puerto Rican to be enshrined into a club reserved only for Baseball Immortals.

Joining the legendary Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda and Roberto Alomar, the Hall of Fame newest member inspired a beautiful crowd who traveled up to the Cooperstown to show their support as they cheered and waved their Puerto Rican flags on his special day.

With that said, enjoy George Napolitano’s photos…