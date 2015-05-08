 Is Baseball Still Too White? • Latino Sports

Is Baseball Still Too White?

Baseball reminds me of the New York City Fire Department where seeing a black, or Latino firefighter in New York was as rare a seeing a rose grow in the winter snow. Everyone saw the obvious discrimination and many spoke out against it, but the change to integrate and bring on more minorities was and still is arduous and slow.

That’s how I see baseball. It’s still considered America’s pastime, but I juts don’t know what America they might be referring to? The fact that approximately 28% of the players are Latino and African – American and you still only have two-minority baseball managers is depressing. Let me not start and go down the line to the other executive positions (that’s a story for a different time).

The following article from Vice Sports touches deeply into this problem and I am proud to share it with our readers: SOURCE

Enjoy and feel free to comment.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

  • Vice Sports hit the nail on the head. It’s decisions made in isolation, ie, ignorance of the fact or skill sets about black and Latin people. The US Army and Navy said the same things about black aviators and officers. The NFL didn’t think black QBs had the intelligence, etc. Different day, same old sh*t. And they still tell you that you’re imagining things.

  • Mr Sandy Rivera

    Baseball is TOO GREEN! It’s all about money aint a man thing funny!

  • Mr Sandy Rivera

    Baseball is TOO GREEN! It’s all about money ain’t a damn thing funny!