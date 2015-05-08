Is Baseball Still Too White? • Latino Sports

Baseball reminds me of the New York City Fire Department where seeing a black, or Latino firefighter in New York was as rare a seeing a rose grow in the winter snow. Everyone saw the obvious discrimination and many spoke out against it, but the change to integrate and bring on more minorities was and still is arduous and slow.

That’s how I see baseball. It’s still considered America’s pastime, but I juts don’t know what America they might be referring to? The fact that approximately 28% of the players are Latino and African – American and you still only have two-minority baseball managers is depressing. Let me not start and go down the line to the other executive positions (that’s a story for a different time).

The following article from Vice Sports touches deeply into this problem and I am proud to share it with our readers: SOURCE

Enjoy and feel free to comment.