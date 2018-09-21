 A Baseball Win That Means More To Many In Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

Baseball

A Baseball Win That Means More To Many In Puerto Rico

By

on

Bronx, NY: While many Yankee fans are disappointed that the Red Sox won game three of this final home game series to clinch at Yankee stadium, many in Puerto Rico and some Puerto Rican Yankee fans here were not.

The reason is that yesterday’s game three was also the one-year anniversary of the monster hurricane Maria that brought catastrophic destruction to Puerto Rico, a destruction that many are still suffering from.

Many social media comments yesterday were expressing thoughts of mourning for the over three thousand reported deaths and the destruction that many are still trying to recover from. The fact that rookie manager Alex Cora is from Puerto Rico made the game a bit more interesting and his team’s victory brought many smiles to a island nation that needs it badly.

Manager Alex Cora Stated that he was aware of many comments on social media expressing that a Red Sox victory and clinching on the anniversary of hurricane Maria would bring some smiles to a gloomy day for many of his countryman. Cora said that he was glad that the team’s victory brought many smiles to Puerto Ricans.

