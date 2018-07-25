beIN SPORTS: Tuff-N-Uff, Amateur MMA Program • Latino Sports

Credit: beIN SPORTS

MIAMI, FL – beIN SPORTS has added “Tuff-N-Uff,” the leading amateur mixed martial arts organization in the US to its roster of sports coverage. Tuff-N-Uff will premiere on the network Wednesday, August 1st , 2018 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT with an encore presentation at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Following its premiere, the show will air on Friday nights during beIN SPORTS’ “Friday Night Fury Block,” featuring the best in combat sports coverage. Tuff-N-Uff, based in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, was established in 1994 with the purpose of promoting combat sports after realizing the need for an amateur MMA program. Tuff-N-Uff provides a platform where athletes can hone their skills and showcase them in front of a live audience in a safe environment.

After lobbying the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Tuff-N-Uff was granted permission to conduct the first amateur MMA event in the state of Nevada. Over the years, Tuff-N-Uff has become the country’s leading amateur MMA program, developing the next generation of fighters which have included some of the biggest names in the martial arts world like: Ronda Rousey, Jamie Moyle, Emily Whitmire, Ryan Couture and Khalil Rountree.

“We are thrilled to add Tuff-N-Uff to our programming line-up—bringing beIN SPORTS’ loyal viewers a front row seat to the high-energy action in the cage,” saidAntonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. “At beIN SPORTS USA, providing passionate sports fans with coverage of world-class sporting events and content is what we strive for, and will continue to deliver with the addition of Tuff-N-Uff.”

“Tuff-N-Uff is ecstatic to be a part of beIN SPORTS’ Friday Night Fury Block,” said Jeff Meyer, Tuff-N-Uff CEO. “We couldn’t be more excited that beIN SPORTS recognizes that the talent that comes through Tuff-N-Uff’s fighting cage deserves to be showcased nationally.”

Tuff-N-Uff will air on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT with an encore presentation at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on beIN SPORTS. Following its premiere, Tuff-N-Uff will air during beIN SPORTS’ Friday Night Fury Block.