Beltran And Garcia Dominate Boxing Weekend • Latino Sports

Showtime/ PBC

New York: Success stories and questions answered dominated a boxing weekend for the Latino fighter and that applies to Ray Beltran and Danny Garcia that were seen on national telecasts. Beltran got his long awaited world championship and at 36-years of age took the WBO lightweight title and Garcia is back in the mix for another title shot in a hotly contested welterweight division.

In what was considered a make or break fight, Beltran a 36-year old veteran and fighting deportation to Mexico, made his claim with a bloody unanimous decision over Paulus Moses and there is every reason to understand from this outcome that Ray Beltran is here to stay and in quest for more.

This is what makes boxing the sport of champions and more so for the Latino fighter that continues to dominate and have the upper hand in holding most of the major titles in the sport. Beltran connected with his punches, power, and jabs and that convinced three judges at ringside and a boxing fan had more reason to root for this success story.The fourth attempt at a championship for Beltran and the rooting interest with his battle to fight deportation coming to fruition.

Again, a success story for Beltran and for the sport that feel good outcome as the proud history of the Latino fighter adds another champion to the list under the promotional banner of Bob Arum and Top Rank that was seen on ESPN.

Prior to Garcia sending his message to the other champions that dominate the 147-pound division, 21-year old David Benavidez of Mexico retained the WBC super middleweight championship and got the unanimous decision over Ronald Gavril in their rematch in Las Vegas.

And for Benavidez, the youngest fighter with a championship title in boxing, the meaning is as hard as he jabs and throws a punch because there are bigger and more lucrative fights ahead in another division of the sport that has sparked interest with fans.

As for Garcia, coming off a bitter loss last year to Keith Thurman that dethroned him of the WBC title, questions were answered after his stoppage over the veteran Brandon Rios. Garcia the two-time champion, 4-1 as a welterweight, came out fast and showed no rust with a dominant left and effective right that finished the job.

So Garcia is back in the mix as that premiere fighter at 147. And opportunity is there to regain a portion of the titles that are held by Thurman, Errol Spence and Jeff Horn. Or there is a shot at Shawn Porter and Manny Pacquiao, though Garcia as with any fighter is seeking retribution and seeking Thurman again.

And don’t bypass 31-year old Yordenis Ugas the Cuban Olympic Gold medal winner who is quickly making his statement. On the Garcia-Rios undercard seen on Showtime, and presented by the PBC, Ugas powered his way into the welterweight title picture with a seventh round stoppage over Ray Robinson a prospect who could not handle the left hook.

Yes, success and the dominance of the Latino fighter. More to come in the months ahead for the champions and for Beltran that shining moment.

Comment Rich Mancuso: [email protected]