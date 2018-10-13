To Benavidez Jr. This Is More Than The Title • Latino Sports

Credit: Top Rank

New York: Saturday night from Omaha Nebraska this will be more than a championship fight. Just ask Jose Benavidez Jr. who challenges Terence Crawford Crawford for the WBO Welterweight championship. This is more than a fight in the ring and in boxing that means who is the best and those words not fit for the general public.

In other words, the undefeated Benavidez Jr, has this aggression which is not attributed to boxing. The Mexican fighter, though more suited to growing up in crime ridden areas of the Southwest and West coast, is fortunate to be fighting Saturday night. He does not run away from fear and sees that scar from wounds sustained from a gunshot that wounded his right leg two years ago by his home in Phoenix.

The leg and knee bother this talented and troubled fighter. But training and desire to be the best cause that pain to dwindle. However the aggression remains and to most in the know this overflows in the gym and in the ring.

Terence Crawford is the objective. Jose Benavidez Jr. made the challenge and he could wake up Sunday morning as a welterweight champion that could change the scope of this elite division in the sport

But it won;t be easy. Jose Benavidez does not care because he always believed he is the best at what he does. This anticipated fight, televised on ESPN, promoted by Top Rank, will also be battle. This has become personal in and out of the ring and it came to a culmination Friday afternoon at the official weight-in where both fighters made weight.

“Things happen in life, good and bad,” Benavidez Jr. says. “I don’t try to use that as an excuse or anything. I know what I have to do.”

Jose Benavidez Jr. has seen adversity out of the ring and the challenge to take the WBO Welterweight title from Terence Crawford will not be easy. Perhaps to those that take rankings serious the top pound-for-pound fighter in the business is Terence Crawford.

Perhaps it’s the battle for supremacy because the challenger disputes those who claim that Terence Crawford is the top fighter. That is a subject for the great debate in boxing and Saturday night Crawford could squash the heated discussions

There is the height and reach advantage of Benavidez. There is also the anticipation of Terence Crawford and facing the toughest challenge of his title reign in this elite division of welterweight champions.

Benavidez Jr. is focused on changing that thinking about Crawford. Top three fighter or number one, the challenger does not care. Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Nebraska, regardless of rankings, Benavidez Jr. has no intentions of leaving Crawford’s hometown without the title.

“The leg, I block it out,” Benavidez Jr. said. “I just focus 110 percent. I know what we have to do. We train to win, and that’s what I am going to keep doing. I don’t think Crawford is as good as people say. He is decent and not great. I came here to knock him out in his hometown. He is in a bigger weight division now and we have a lot more firepower than we ever had.”

Bob Arum of Top Rank, the promoter with rights to Crawford, always says the best fights are being delivered to fans on the ESPN televised platform. There is no debate about what is being delivered here and this is one of those fights, and partly because Jose Benavidez Jr.presents the challenge.

By all means, expect a good fight. And also realize one punch can change the complexion of this welterweight division. Joe Benavidez Jr. could become the next Latino to have a title belt. But more importantly this is about being the best at what he does.

