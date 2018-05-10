Best In The Majors, Yanks Defeat Red Sox [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Winners of eight straight games and 17-out-of-their-last-18-games, the New York Yankees rallied to defeat the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 9-6 at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Pinstripes now own the best record in Major League Baseball. With that said, here’s photos taken by our Photo Editor, Bill Menzel. Enjoy!
Game Summary: Wednesday, May 9, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 9 (26-10), Red Sox 6 (25-11)
- WINNING PITCHER: Jonathan Holder (1-1; 0.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Matt Barnes (0-1; 0.1IP, 1H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 0SO, 0HR)
- SAVE: Aroldis Chapman (9)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Aaron Judge (9th HR/8th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Red Sox): Mitch Moreland (6th HR/2nd Inning); Andrew Benintendi (2nd HR/5th Inning); Hanley Ramirez (4th HR/7th Inning)
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 47,088
- TIME: 3:42