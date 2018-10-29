The Best Are the Sox and Why Not? • Latino Sports

Twitter.com

New York: There should be no debate or discussion about the Boston Red Sox and cementing their team as one that will always be the center of attention in baseball history. They made that official with their World Series win Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

And we are talking about the Dodgers, perhaps with some flaws, however good and coming up short two consecutive years in quest for another World Series title that has been hard to achieve. The drought continues for the Dodgers as the Red Sox achieve and are put in the discussion as the next team that could achieve that status as a dynasty.

The manager, Alex Cora, a rookie has made history. He had the players and the knowledge. That word communication from the beginning was a factor. Again, the manager is as good as the players, but Alex Cora became that young and perfect fit for the World Champions of baseball.

We witnessed the love fest up in Boston last week. This manager, his team, and the fans who saw Alex Cora as that missing piece who led the Red Sox to their fourth World Series title in this century. Not even the Yankees can say they achieved that milestone. Yes, that spending and talented team in the Bronx and always expected to win every year.

So blasting “New York, New York” in the victorious Red Sox clubhouse, well that added more to the Boston-New York rivalry. Then again, blame Aaron Judge for that after blasting the famous tune when the Yankees left Boston with a win in the ALDS.

However, “New York, New York” has nothing to do with this latest achievement of the Boston Red Sox. A team that wins 108 wins in the regular season is expected to win it all. They pitch, hit. They had that ability to score runs with two outs.

For the Red Sox, it was that October to remember.

So many facts and points as to why the Boston Red Sox are rising high. Perhaps, and hard to do, is duplicate the 2018 season, a team that produced two possible Al MVP’s in Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

And a team that has David Price. Baseball is a game of redeeming features and three postseason wins, well that put David Price back on top of the ladder.

Last week up at Fenway Park, where the home team came out of the gate and won the first two games, it was the general opinion there would be a sweep. And then there was that epic Game 3 in Los Angeles, longest postseason and World Series game that went to the Dodgers,

No sweep and we had a series. However, the Boston Red Sox were intent on getting the job done. They did not celebrate at Fenway, all four of their postseason and series wins came on the opposing turf. Yankee Stadium twice, Houston, and Sunday evening at Dodger Stadium it was the Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora.

The World Series trophy will travel. Alex Cora is taking it home to his people in Puerto Rico. More so, this could the first of many more to come for this iconic franchise. David “Papi” Ortiz and Pedro Martinez, two of those iconic Red Sox, they will say this was the team.

A team that won it all. And a team that was fun to watch. The Boston Red Sox, and assuming they don’t lose the major pieces, could have more of these moments in 2019 and many years after that.

Comment: [email protected]