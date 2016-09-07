Betances Proud To Have Received His Second LatinoMVP Award • Latino Sports

Dellin Betances receives his 2nd LatinoMVP award from artist, James Fiorentino (nxt to him) and Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón. (Photo: Blanca Canino-Vigo/Latino Sports)

Bronx, NY – Dellin Betances was extremely proud to receive his second LatinoMVP award for his role as Closer for the Yankees today in the South Bronx. Betances who grew up in nearby Washington Heights was in his element among fans and community leaders from the Boogiedown, Condado De La Salsa – Bronx.

“Thank you Julio. I’m appreciative of receiving this award here during Hispanic Heritage Month. I’m proud to be Hispanic and also thank Hostos Community College and Lehman College for being here today.” Betances mentioned how he was a community person and likes to go out to the community.

Yankee executive, Ray Negrón opened the program speaking a little of Yankee history and his experiences remembering the Boss, George Steinbrenner. He thanked Julio Pabón, Latino Sports founder and president for initiating the awards now celebrating their 26th anniversary and becoming the most prestigious and oldest awards given to Latino baseball players.

Betances also had the opportunity to meet with teachers from PS 25, a South Bronx elementary school that has been adopted by Latino Sports to help introduce baseball by playing whiffle ball. Betances was happy to hear of the project and committed to visiting the school whenever he was called upon. PS 25 were the guest of Major League Baseball who sponsored the school.

Latino Sports also took the opportunity to award their Community Service awards to both presidents of Lehman College, Dr. Ricardo Fernández and Hostos Community College president, Dr. David Gomez. Both received a caricature drawing from sports illustrator, John Pennisi.

Julio Pabón, President of Latino Sports congratulated Betances for his second award and the unintentional fact that he was receiving his award on Roberto Clemente Day in the major leagues. He spoke about the importance in recognizing our own Latino players and role models.

He stated that, “if we don’t recognize ourselves no-one else would.” He explained how Latino baseball players need to see how their own community appreciates them and how Latino youth need them as role models. He also stated that “corporate America still does not understand the Latino community, therefore we need to recognize our own.”

The audience responded with loud applause as they all knew and felt what Pabón was mentioning. The fact that though the Latino community is now the largest community of color in the country and growing many feel that the community does not get the respect and attention that they deserve.

Mr. Pabón then introduced the rising star of the NY Yankees and the 2015 American League LatinoMVP recipient, Dellin Betances. He first presented Betances with what they refer to as the “appetizer,” a caricature by John Pennisi and then the official award, a watercolor painting of Betances painted by nationally recognized sports artist, James Fiorentino.

Pabón stated that, “these awards are not going to be put in the garage.” Both Betances and his wife, Janisa were visibly impressed with the award. Betances stated how he will continue to work to get additional LatinoMVP awards, perhaps to equal Mariano Rivera who had won seven throughout his career with the Yankees.