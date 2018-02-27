Big Papi Needs a Job: Firefighter/Chef [Episode] • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

On February 28th, the fifth episode of the new docu-reality series, “Big Papi Needs a Job” will air on FUSION at 8:00pm ET/PT. Still on the job hunt, David “Big Papi” Ortiz spends the day with a group of professionals he’s always had a close bond with – the Boston Fire Department. Weighed down with the safety gear all firemen must wear, Papi learns some of the basics from these Boston heroes.

Whether working a fire hose, breaking down doors, or operating a ladder, Big Papi gets a small window into what it’s like to be one of Boston’s Bravest. He then tries out working in the kitchen of a local steak restaurant. Going from station to station, chopping, cooking, making pasta, and cooking steak, he’ll see if he’s seasoned enough to face the customers.

About the Series

“Big Papi Needs a Job” follows David “Big Papi” Ortiz, one of the most decorated and beloved players in Red Sox history, as he embarks upon the post-baseball phase of his life. The 10-part half-hour series follows the all-star as he seeks gainful employment ─ exploring a range of different professions ─ and sometimes learning not everything comes as natural to him as America’s favorite pastime.

Each episode follows “Big Papi” as he embraces a new job that piques his interest—from heading back to his old stomping grounds of Fenway Park to be a tour guide, to trying out his skills as a dog groomer, manicurist and musician.

After initial training, he’ll be thrust into line of duty, quickly learning how to sink or swim as he’s put to task. Along the way, we’ll hear from his on-the-job managers and clients to hear what they think of Big Papi’s work and, most importantly, if they think he has a future in the industry. With Ortiz’s up-for-anything attitude and all-star personality, each week “Big Papi Needs a Job” promises to be an adventure like no other.

David Ortiz has created a name for himself on the baseball field by being one of the most successful players, not only in Red Sox history, but throughout the sport of baseball. His heroics in ending the Red Sox World Series curse in 2004 and record-breaking MVP performance in the 2013 World Series have earned him legendary status as one of Boston’s greatest sports heroes on field and off.

A ten-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion, Ortiz is recognized as one of the greatest and most popular players of this era. He holds the all-time record for most hits and home runs by a designated hitter and in 2015 became the 27th player in baseball history to join the 500 Home Run club. “Big Papi Needs a Job” is a FUSION Original Series produced in conjunction with Matador Content.