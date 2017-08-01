Biggie Smalls Basketball Courts Dedication Ceremony [Information] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s the bottom of the seventh inning here at Yankee Stadium. Down by a score of 4-2 to the visiting Detroit Tigers, the New York Yankees need to find their swing. If not, then two horrific pitches by CC Sabathia will determine the outcome of tonight’s second game of their three-game series. With that said, let’s change subjects…

I sincerely want to take a moment to thank the City of New York Councilman Robert E, Cornegy, Jr. and the family of Chris Wallace aka Biggie Smalls for their invitation to the press conference announcement of the Biggie Smalls Courts at the Cispus Attucks Playground in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Unfortunately for me, it’s tomorrow.

I was given the wrong date and it’s all good. Mistakes happen and that’s part of life.

Nevertheless, I enjoyed my morning in Bed-Stuy. From riding the G Train to Classon Avenue to taking the C Train at Franklin Ave back into the city, it was a pleasant experience. For a quiet Tuesday morning, I met some friendly people. Plus, I found a spot where they served a good cup of coffee. With that said, here’s the correct information.

About the Biggie Smalls Basketball Courts Dedication

City of New York Councilman Robert E, Cornegy, Jr. and the family of Chris Wallace aka Biggie Smalls will be dedicating basketball courts in the playground in which the legendary rapper played while growing up in Brooklyn.

Friends, family and community leaders will be attending this historic dedication. Biggie Smalls was one of the best known hip hop artists of all time.

He was born and raised in Brooklyn until he was tragically killed about 20 years ago. Many City of New York and parks officials will be attending.

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 11 am

Where: Cispus Attucks Playground in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn