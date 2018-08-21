Blunder Results In Mets Loss To Giants • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Amed Rosario had the ball and Dominic Smith came in from left field and let the ball go off his mitt. That was a play that enabled the San Francisco Giants to get the go-ahead run in the 13th inning at Citi Field Monday night in a Mets 2-1 loss.

That play also epitomized this losing season for the Mets and how they managed to let another one go on the loss side at home. Bypass how the Mets can’t score runs at home, 3.2 runs per game that comes with a .214 average at the plate which also made Zack Wheeler a hard luck pitcher, though he did not figure in the decision and failed to get his seventh straight win for the first time in his career.

This was a loss attributed to the Mets top prospects. Smith is a natural first baseman and playing once again out of position and Rosario is still learning how to command his position. Blame Smith, Rosario, or manager Mickey Callaway for having Smith in left field?

Either way, this was one of those losses that are hard to handle, even though the Mets are playing out the season. The Giants, though, got a gift type of win and this one keeps their fading NL wild card hopes alive.

Andrew McCutchen scored the winning run and the Brandon Crawford pop up to short left was the difference on that play with runners on first and third with two outs.

“It’s inexperience,” Callaway said about the blunder cause by Smith. “”He hasn’t done that often. He’ll get better at it. I think that’s one of the reasons we’re trying to get him reps when he’s in Triple-A in left. I think that he’s got a learning curve that he’s got to go through to play left field the way that he’s capable of playing.”

Smith, 23 years of age, was placed on the roster prior to the game when Brandon Nimmo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left index finger.

Experience or not, it was a play that had to be made. The question is will Dominic Smith be in left field again Tuesday night? That will be left to decide by the manager and the ramifications of this botched pop up would be worse if the Mets were fighting for a spot in the postseason.

“That play, I was playing deep because it’s late in the game.” Smith said. “It’s a high fly ball and it’s pretty shallow so you’re running in hard and kind of take your eyes off it. You don’t really know where the infielder is and that’s pretty much what happened.”

But in all defense for Smith, and despite what the manager says, he should not have been in left field. First base is where Dominic Smith belongs and was drafted to be there in 2013 as an overall 11th round draft pick.

Wheeler continued his progression and struck out 10 in seven innings. He allowed one run on five hits and was in command against the team that drafted him in 2009.

And like Jacob deGrom, and a constant many times at Citi Field this season, the Mets failed to produce runs and another gem by their starter resulted in an ugly loss. It was also the first double digit strikeout game for Wheeler since 2014.

Comment: Ring [email protected]