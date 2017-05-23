Bonifacio Lead Royals To Win Over Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – One of the positive aspects of the New York Yankees and their first place standing in the AL East has been the bullpen that is third in baseball. Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after starter Jordan Montgomery allowed a run in 6.2 innings to the Kansas City Royals, it was the pen that had a home run meltdown.

Jorge Bonifacio was one of three Royals who hit home run balls off three Yankees relievers leading Kansas City to a 6-2 win over New York. Despite their loss the Yankees, at 26-17 still own the best record in the American League and will look at this loss as an off night for their bullpen that came into the game with a 2.67 ERA.

The Bonifacio home run, his sixth of the season, came off the first pitch from Adam Warren in the seventh inning which put the Royals ahead 4-3. Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas would hit a solo shot and a two-run homer in the next inning off Jonathan Holder and Chasen Shreve that opened the game for Kansas City.

And until those home run balls, the Yankees pen has been cautious about allowing the ball to leave the park, five by relievers until the three that were hit when Montgomery left the game.

“Unusual they have been good,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “They all gave up home runs. It will happen from time-to-time. Think it was one of those nights.” Girardi was taken back a bit with the Shreve home run ball because the lefthander had not appeared in a game since Saturday in a Yankees loss at Tampa Bay.

As for Bonifacio, the home run was his big hit in four at bats. It was his second home run in as many nights and fourth in the last five games. It also extended his hitting streak to seven games and is batting .333 with 5-runs, 4-home runs, and seven runs batted in. Five of his six home runs have come on the road for the 23-year old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“All the time when you look for the first pitch,” he said about the home run, “and it went out.” It was a fastball down the middle and the first home run ball given up by Warren this season.

The Royals, struggling and in a rebuilding process again evened the four game series after losing the opener Monday night and snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the fourth time in their last 15 games against the Yankees. Lefthander Danny Duffy earned his second straight win and gave up a fourth inning solo home run to Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees also got a solo home run from Chris Carter. It was his second in as many nights and 8th of the season.

Girardi will try and refresh his pen on Wednesday night. And if righthander Luis Severino can give his team innings and if the Yankees have that lead going into the late innings, count on a rested Tyler Clipper and Dellin Betances for the save.