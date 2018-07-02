Boone Loves Job As Yanks Take Series Over Red Sox • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After 81 games, the New York Yankees are 54-27 and in first place by percentages after taking two of three from the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx this weekend. Friday night it was Yankees domination, Saturday night it was Red Sox doing the same. Sunday night it was Yankees domination again.

With 81 games to go, and with the Yankees and Red Sox so evenly matched, want to place your bets those final three games in late September at Fenway Park will determine which team is the division winner? Wild card and win or go home is not on the Yankees or Red Sox agenda.

So after another Yankees win, 11-1 over the Red Sox Sunday night, the manager Aaron Boone again seemed to have the easiest ride as a rookie manager in baseball. And debate about an easy ride in this first half because the Yankees, if you do your math correct, are projected to win 105 or more games.

Say more? Of course if can be more wins, and providing of course there are no setbacks that every team encounters during the course of a 162-game season, and there will be one or two, this is becoming one easy ride for Aaron Boone to the postseason in October.

The Yankees, with exception of sustaining a three game sweep at Tampa last weekend, and with their largest defeat Saturday night 11-0 to the Red Sox, won’t see many of those situations again in the second half of their schedule because the manager has the players.

In baseball, a manager always looks good with the proper players and with the Yankees that applies.

Even with Gary Sanchez down with two bad hamstrings, and with backup Austin Romine day-to-day with a bruise, in stepped Kyle Higashioka. He hit one of five home runs off Red Sox starter David Price, his first hit also as a Yankee that added to the scoring.

And this winning philosophy has the proper pieces for a rookie manager. When asked about the first half, Boone said, “Love the job. Love coming to the yard. We’re not in this position without meaningful-younger players.”

Sunday night the Yankees hit six more home runs. Three off the bat of Aaron Hicks included two to right field and one to center. The rookie Gleyber Torres is one of those meaningful players and hit number 15 in his 60th career game.

Hicks recorded his first career three home run game. It was the first for a Yankee since Alex Rodriguez did it on July 25, 2015 against the Minnesota Twins.

“He gave us power to the right and we need that,” said Boone. And that has only added to what appears to be a record number home runs that will be hit by the Yankees this season. The Yankees also with 138 surpassed their franchise record prior to the all-star break.

Said Boone about his ace Luis Severino, 6.2 innings and Major League leading 13th win, “One of the better pitchers in the game. Got us deep.”

Deep enough for the Yankees to continue this record pace. The second half begins Monday night at Yankee Stadium with three against the NL east division leading Braves. Should be the same outcome and Aaron Boone will continue to enjoy coming to the ballpark.

Comment: Rich Mancuso: [email protected]