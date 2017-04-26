Boricua Female Boxers Making History • Latino Sports

CONGRATULATIONS!!! VAYA BORICUA!!!

Amanda Serrano is now both the first Puerto Rican and first female 5-division world champion.

The 5 foot 5 lefty is now nicknamed “The Real Deal” and has a record of 31-1-1 with 23 KOs. She and her 34-year-old sister — who are sometimes referred to as the Williams Sisters of Boxing — have landed in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first female siblings to become World Champions at the same time in a major organization.

On Saturday night, she made history when she took on Dahiana Santana at the Barclays Center for the WBO bantamweight title. After winning, Serrano became both the first woman and first Puerto Rican fighter in history to capture a fifth world title in five different weight classes.

Amanda was elated upon winning and thanked all her team and stated how proud she is to be Puerto Rican and achieve this goal.

Her collection of belts already include a lightweight, super featherweight, featherweight and super bantamweight titles.

We in Latino Sports congratulate and wish Amanda all the best in her growing career.

