Boricuas in the NCAA • Latino Sports

This March madness of college basketball is even crazier when you learn the there are some Boricuas who are playing in this world series of college basketball. These are not secondary players, but key players that have helped their team win decisive games. Some of these players you might not recognize right away as they might not have a “Latino” sounding name. So here we identify two that you should definitely know of.

One such player of Puerto Rican descent, is Tyler Davis the center for Texas A & M. Tyler was dominant with 14 points and 15 rebounds in the victory of 73-69 over Providence last Friday to the second round of the college basketball championship tournament (NCAA ).

The other player who has received MUCHO attention is Puerto Rican Kevin J. Maura point guard for UMBC who pulled off the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA. Their win over the # 1 seeded, Virginia in the tournament that they entered seeded #16 was indeed a major upset especially winning by 20 points. This Boricua was pivotal in that win. Maura stated, “I had predicted that we would win by eight, but it was a little more than that.”

Be Proud, Boricuas everywhere!