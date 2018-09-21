Boston Clinch Division Championship On Last Game Of Series • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: The Boston Red Sox disappointed many Yankee fans yesterday who were estatic over the possibility that the Yankees would sweep Boston and thus prevent their rivals from clinching the AL Division Championship in the epicenter of Yankee Universe.

The game started out as what is a usual battle between these two, in Spanish we say un tira y dame (I hit you hit back). Boston scored first in the top of first with their first run and again in the second inning with another two runs leading 3 -0. However, Yankees came right back with two runs in the bottom of the second with two runs trailing Boston 3 – 2. Boston came right back and scored another run in the top of the third to add to their lead 4 -2.

The stadium exploded in the bottom of the fourth when Giancarlo Stanton cleared the bases with a grand slam that put the Yankees up 6 – 4. Just when Yankee fans felt it was safe to take a break and chill smelling a Yankee sweep, the Sox came right back in the top of the fifth with another run and make it close, 5 – 6. They exploded in the seventh with another three runs and another three in the top of the eighth taking a commanding lead of 11 – 6 and lights out for those wishing for a Yankee sweep.

Top AL MVP Award candidate, Mookie Betts led the charge for this Red Sox win (4-for-5, homer, five RBIs) and rookie Boricua manager, Alex Cora’s team pulled out a roller-coaster 11-6 victory that was befitting of the longest-standing rivalry in sports. This is the first time Boston clinched playing against the Yankees.