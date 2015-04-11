Boston Red Sox Outduel Yanks In Marathon Game • Latino Sports

Today Saturday many people in my community will be playing the number 649. That’s the number that will be remembered by many loyal Yankee fans who either stayed at the stadium, or watched the game on television for 6:49 minutes.

6 hours 49 minutes, that’s the time that yesterdays Red Sox Vs Yankee game lasted. It started on Friday at 7:08 PM and ended on Saturday Morning after 2AM. Even the stadium Gods must have been sending a message that the game was too long when in the 12 inning there was a power outage and the game was delayed for 16 minutes. However, putting superstition aside, the game continued.

To truly understand how long this game was, let me put this in a different perspective. I could have gone to Puerto Rico at the beginning of the game on Saturday and be back in time to interview a few of the players in the locker room after the game early Saturday morning. Not that any player would be in a right state of mind to be interviewed after that marathon. Well perhaps some of the Red Sox who were able to pull out a 6 to 5 win in this longest game in Red Sox history and second longest game in Yankee history (Yankee’s had a 7-hour game against Detroit in 1962).

The Yankees were playing catch up throughout this game and credit has to be given to the home boys for not letting up and striking back after every Red Sox lead. That must have been quite frustrating to the Beantown crew who could not seem to put the Yankees down after every lead.

What appeared as a sure win for the Red Sox slipped into oblivion when reliever, Edward Mujica with the Yankees down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth inning served one over the plate that Chase Headley crushed into the right field second level to tie the game at 3.

The majority of the 41,292 fans that attended the game will have something to talk about for quite some time. The majority will talk about the longest game they could not stay for and a small fraction of diehard fans will be talking about how they stayed in the stadium until the final out. That’s the magic of baseball, no matter what the outcome, there is always a possibility to witness, or be part of something significant to talk about.