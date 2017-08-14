Boston's Young Duo Deliver In Win Over Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Rafael Devers got hold of the Aroldis Chapman heater and the ball went deep to left center field in the Boston Red Sox bullpen. It was the only the second home run that Chapman has allowed in his career to a left handed hitter in a regular season or postseason game.

And that fourth blown save of the season for Chapman was the difference, and the home run was the deciding point for the Red Sox Sunday night in a 3-2 over the New York Yankees in the Bronx. It was also a blow to the New York as they dropped two of three to the Red Sox this weekend and trail the division leaders by 5.5 games.

This was the finale of three games, for now with the two rivals. But the division could be decided in the next few weeks as the Yankees and Red Sox have three more games between them in the next week, and six games in this 10-game stretch for the Yankees are against Boston. Sandwiched in between is the four-game home-and-home Subway Series with the crosstown Mets.

Chapman said he was fine. It was just a pitch that Devers hit and the rookie has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games.

“He made one mistake,” said manager Joe Girardi “Definitely a frustrating loss. He’s our closer.” However, after throwing 26 pitches, 18 of them for strikes, Chapman may not be available Monday night. David Robertson and Dellin Betances, part of the big three out of the Yankees pen will be available and before Chapman they worked a combined 2-⅔ innings of scoreless relief.

Prior to the bullpen taking over, lefthander Jordan Montgomery may have had his best start, He threw first pitch strikes and limited Boston to a run on two hits. His 5.1 innings were good enough as the scheduled starter CC Sabathia was put on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation to his right knee.

“Took him out for the pitch count,” said Girardi. “He got a lot of strikes with the slider.”

And it was the pitching of Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale that also kept the Yankees off the bases. He,also threw first pitch strikes and after 7.0 innings, a run, 4-hits and 12 strikeouts it was a no decision and the bullpen gave up the tying run in the eighth inning.

Sale became the first lefthander to have 10 strikeouts or more in 26 starts. The last to do that was Hall of Famer Randy Johnson with the Diamondbacks in 2001.

Said Sale, “It’s good you come up here and win the series. This is what you play for, the important games this time of year. Felt it was the best command I had in a long time.” And on the game winning and decisive home run that was hit, Sale said, “can’t help but take in the moment in a game like this.”

It was that type of game, and when the Yankees and Red Sox meet this is supposed to be expected. Boston feels they are in command, as good as the pitches were Sunday night from Sale. Now the Yankees have to fight the deficit though they still have a minimal lead for the first AL wildcard.

But the Yankees wanted this series and now they await the Mets for two in the Bronx.